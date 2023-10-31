Blaney poised to join NASCAR’s elite

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ryan Blaney began to doubt himself and his ability to compete at NASCAR’s top level as he was mired in a 59-race losing streak and all his buddies he’d grown up racing against were thriving in the Cup Series.

There was Chase Elliott, one of his best friends, who won the 2020 Cup title and is NASCAR’s five-time reigning most popular driver. Then there was Bubba Wallace, who Blaney grew up racing practically every week, freshly minted with a Michael Jordan-owned team built around him.

And what of William Byron, who only needed half the time to pass Blaney in career wins? Well, he started dating Blaney’s sister. Add another star to the inner circle.