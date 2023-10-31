 | Tue, Oct 31, 2023
Blaney poised to join NASCAR’s elite

Ryan Blaney has seen both ends of the spectrum on NASCAR's biggest stage, from a 59-race winless streak to a chance to win this year's Cup title. He's one of four drivers vying for the points championship this weekend in Phoenix.

Sports

October 31, 2023 - 3:52 PM

Ryan Blaney is gunning for a NASCAR series title Sunday. Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images/TNS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ryan Blaney began to doubt himself and his ability to compete at NASCAR’s top level as he was mired in a 59-race losing streak and all his buddies he’d grown up racing against were thriving in the Cup Series.

There was Chase Elliott, one of his best friends, who won the 2020 Cup title and is NASCAR’s five-time reigning most popular driver. Then there was Bubba Wallace, who Blaney grew up racing practically every week, freshly minted with a Michael Jordan-owned team built around him.

And what of William Byron, who only needed half the time to pass Blaney in career wins? Well, he started dating Blaney’s sister. Add another star to the inner circle.

