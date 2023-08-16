 | Wed, Aug 16, 2023
‘Blind Side’ star Oher sues the Tuohy family

Former NFL tackle Michael Oher has filed a petition in a Tennessee probate court saying the couple he thought adopted him actually remain his conservators. Oher accuses Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy of lying to him nearly two decades ago by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents. 

August 16, 2023 - 2:59 PM

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Michael Oher sits on the team's bench during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50 at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016. Oher has turned himself in to authorities in Nashville after allegedly being involved in an altercation with an Uber driver there. (Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/TNS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael Oher, the former NFL tackle known for being the inspiration for the movie “The Blind Side,” filed a petition Monday in a Tennessee probate court accusing Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy of lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents nearly two decades ago.

In the petition filed Monday in Shelby County Probate Court, Oher asks for the conservatorship to be terminated along with asking for a full accounting of the money earned off the use of his name and story. He also asks to be paid what he is due along with interest.

He accuses the Tuohys of enriching themselves at his expense by continuing to “falsely and publicly” represent themselves as his adoptive parents “to the date of the filing of this petition.”

