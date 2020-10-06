Body takes Cash Money special

HUMBOLDT — A crisp October Friday night at Humboldt Speedway was the setting for the first-ever appearance of the relatively new Cash Money Super Dirt Late Models Series on The Hummer High Banks.

Designed to be a grassroots, “more affordable” answer to the oft-televised mega expensive Late Models seen on TV, the Cash Money series fielded a group of 24 extremely capable cars and drivers from the Tri-State area that provided an especially enjoyable program for area race fans.

“Diamond” Jim Body traveled from Diamond, Mo., to exchange the lead several times in wheel-to-wheel combat with several other contenders before battling back to capture the feature win. Aurora, Mo., driver Justin Wells finished just behind in second, with Chuck Comer of Springfield, Mo., third. Fourth went to another Diamond pilot, Jim Body III, with Eddie Schwope, Jr., out of St. Joseph, Mo., rounding out the top five finishers of the 30-lap event.