Boeken, Taylor book substate berths

Iola High's Danny Boeken forced overtime in his championship match, but could not come away with a win in the 220-pound 4A regional division. Nevertheless, he advances to substate, as does TJ Taylor, who was injured in his match.

February 12, 2021 - 11:30 PM

Iola High's Danny Boeken, left, grapples with Tuker Davis of Chanute in the Class 4A Regional Chamipionship at 220 pounds Friday. Boeken secured a key takedown to force overtime, where Davis returned the favor to win in sudden-death. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

BURLINGTON — Iola High has qualified two wrestlers, Danny Boeken and TJ Taylor, to the first ever Class 4A Substate Wrestling Tournament. 

The pair both qualified Friday at the regional round: Taylor by finishing fourth at 126 pounds; Boeken by taking second at 220. 

Taylor’s status for substate is uncertain after he landed on his head in the third-place match against Ryan Pankov of Paola. 

