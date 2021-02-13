Boeken, Taylor book substate berths

BURLINGTON — Iola High has qualified two wrestlers, Danny Boeken and TJ Taylor, to the first ever Class 4A Substate Wrestling Tournament.
The pair both qualified Friday at the regional round: Taylor by finishing fourth at 126 pounds; Boeken by taking second at 220.
Taylor’s status for substate is uncertain after he landed on his head in the third-place match against Ryan Pankov of Paola.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
New subscribers only. You can cancel at any time.