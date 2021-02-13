Boeken, Taylor book substate berths

BURLINGTON — Iola High has qualified two wrestlers, Danny Boeken and TJ Taylor, to the first ever Class 4A Substate Wrestling Tournament.
The pair both qualified Friday at the regional round: Taylor by finishing fourth at 126 pounds; Boeken by taking second at 220.
Taylor’s status for substate is uncertain after he landed on his head in the third-place match against Ryan Pankov of Paola.
The incident occurred at the end of the second period, and allowed Pankov to pin Taylor and end the match.
“I believe he’ll be able to go,” IHS wrestling coach Jason Bates said afterward
The loss was the second of the night for Taylor — his first two losses of the year.
In the 126-pound semifinal round, Taylor had the early advantage over Cooper Anderson of Independence, before Anderson scored a key reversal late in the period.
Anderson repeated the feat in the second round, then managed to force Taylor on his back for the pin.
“It’s always hard having that first loss, especially this late in the season,” Bates said. “There’s a lot of pressure, and it kind of got to us. But it’s better now than later.’
BOEKEN dazzled the crowd with a thrilling maneuver to force overtime against Chanute’s Tuker Davis in the championship match.
He trailed 7-5 with seconds left in the third period, and managed to get a takedown seconds before time expired.
Alas, Davis secured a takedown 41 seconds into the sudden-death overtime period to get the two points, and a 9-7 victory.
“Danny and I have been working quite a bit on position, on how to pressure,” Bates said. “We’re trying to work on some type of attack and offense on our feet. We’re not quite confident on that yet. Other than that, Danny did a great job. He scored when he needed to score, and that gave him the opportunity to win. He did the right things. I’m very pleased with how he wrestled today.”
In a regular year, Taylor and Boeken would be packing their bags now for a trip to the 4A state tournament in Salina.
But this isn’t a normal year.
Instead, the state tournament was divided into a pair of substate competitions, set for next Saturday.
Iola will compete at the Chanute substate. There, the top four finishers in each weight class will go on to State Feb. 27 in Salina.
IOLA’S other two wrestlers, Xander Sellman at 106 pounds, and Henrik Sieh at 195 pounds, were both eliminated in consolation quarterfinal rounds, and thus saw their seasons come to an end.. Sellman lost a 6-5 heartbreaker to Indica Holloway of Frontenac, who scored the last two points on a reversal with 13 seconds left in the match.
“Xander was able to get on his (opponents’) leg a couple of times,” a sign of progress for the freshman wrestler, Bates said. “He did well.”
Sieh avoided a pin in his consolation match, but could not score against Wayne Rohrer of Burlington in a 9-0 loss.
“He’s giving up 15 pounds,” Bates said of the 180-pound Sieh, who nevertheless moved up a weight class to try his hand against bigger wrestlers in a sport he’d never attempted before coming to Iola this school year as a foreign exchange student.
He’s new to the sport, but he has a big heart,” Bates said.
ELSEWHERE, Humboldt’s Andrew Watts punched his ticket to substate, via his second-place finish at 285 pounds at the CLASS 3-2-1A Regional at Eureka.
He advances to substate next week in Marion. The top four finishers will advance to state Feb. 27 in Hays.
Robbie Robertson also will wrestle at substate at113 pounds, courtesy of his fourth-place finish. (His division had only four wrestlers.)
Humboldt’s girls were to wrestle today in the Division II regionals in Burlington. The top four there will wrestle Friday in Garnett. State will be Feb 26 in Salina.