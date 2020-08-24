Menu Search Log in

Boston edges Philadelphia to cap four-game sweep

Boston’s win marks the first sweep in 15 playoff series meetings between the teams. 

August 24, 2020 - 9:49 AM

Joel Embiid Photo by Heather Khalifa/Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Celtics are moving on, while the 76ers are heading into an uncertain future.

Kemba Walker scored 32 points and Boston pulled away in fourth quarter to complete a first-round series sweep over Philadelphia 110-106 on Sunday.

Jayson Tatum added 28 points and had a playoff career-high 15 rebounds for Boston, which advances to the Eastern Conference semifinals and a meeting with the winner of the first-round matchup between Toronto and Brooklyn.

