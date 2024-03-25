 | Mon, Mar 25, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Brackets intact: Top eight seeds still alive in Sweet 16

The avorites remain alive after the first two rounds of the Men's NCAA Basketball Tournament. The top eight seeds are still alive in the Sweet 16.

By

Sports

March 25, 2024 - 1:34 PM

Donovan Clingan (32) of the Connecticut Huskies defends against Blake Preston (32) of the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half in the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Barclays Center on Sunday, March 24, 2024, in New York City. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images/TNS

March Madness arrived with visions of chaos. Based on last year’s bracket, there was little reason to doubt it.

The only surprise so far has been the lack of pandemonium.

The top two seeds from each region are headed to the Sweet 16 for just the fifth time. One double-digit seed will join them. Most of the Cinderellas that put the madness in March busted out of the bracket long before midnight.

The bluebloods and big boys — many of them, anyway — are going to the regionals and they all want more.

Related
March 24, 2021
March 25, 2019
March 18, 2019
March 20, 2018
Most Popular