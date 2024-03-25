Brackets intact: Top eight seeds still alive in Sweet 16

March Madness arrived with visions of chaos. Based on last year’s bracket, there was little reason to doubt it.

The only surprise so far has been the lack of pandemonium.

The top two seeds from each region are headed to the Sweet 16 for just the fifth time. One double-digit seed will join them. Most of the Cinderellas that put the madness in March busted out of the bracket long before midnight.

The bluebloods and big boys — many of them, anyway — are going to the regionals and they all want more.