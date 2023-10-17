 | Tue, Oct 17, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Bradley Beal, Pascal Siakam among intriguing NBA players

When the NBA season begins, it’s pretty easy to anticipate who will take center stage. Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James will all be under the spotlight as usual.

By

Sports

October 17, 2023 - 2:40 PM

Pascal Siakam (43) of the Toronto Raptors posts up Tobias Harris (12) of the Philadelphia 76ers during a game at Amalie Arena on February 21, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images/TNS)

When the NBA season begins next week, it’s pretty easy to anticipate who will take center stage. MVP candidates Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid. Giannis Antetokounmpo and his new Milwaukee teammate Damian Lillard. LeBron James, trying to add to his legend as he approaches his 39th birthday. And of course, rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama.

A list of the league’s most intriguing players, however, extends well beyond that predictable group of stars. Here are a few more names to watch in 2023-24:

BRADLEY BEAL, SUNS

Related
February 11, 2022
December 18, 2020
June 24, 2020
January 3, 2020
Most Popular