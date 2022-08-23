Brady back in the fold

TAMPA, Fla. — At just a few minutes before 1 p.m. Monday, Tom Brady walked out of AdventHealth Training Center wearing his orange No. 12 practice jersey, red shorts and a ball cap.

It had been 11 days since Brady had been with the Bucs, having left training camp for what the team called “personal reasons” while missing preseason games against the Dolphins and Titans.

Then Brady pulled on a helmet, fastened his chin strap and began throwing the football. Unofficially, he didn’t miss a target, and there were only a few drops.