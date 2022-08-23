 | Tue, Aug 23, 2022
Brady back in the fold

After an 11-day absence from training camp, Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady was back in the fold Monday. He had missed the extended period for "personal reasons," while missing a pair of preseason games.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterbacks, from left, Ryan Griffin (4), Tom Brady (12) and Kyle Trask (2) were all smiles Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa, Florida, after Brady returned to the team following an 11-day absence. Photo by (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times/TNS)

TAMPA, Fla. — At just a few minutes before 1 p.m. Monday, Tom Brady walked out of AdventHealth Training Center wearing his orange No. 12 practice jersey, red shorts and a ball cap.

It had been 11 days since Brady had been with the Bucs, having left training camp for what the team called “personal reasons” while missing preseason games against the Dolphins and Titans.

Then Brady pulled on a helmet, fastened his chin strap and began throwing the football. Unofficially, he didn’t miss a target, and there were only a few drops.

