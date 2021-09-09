 | Thu, Sep 09, 2021
Brady, Buccaneers gear up for run at repeat

Super Bowl LV champion Tampa Bay begins its run at a second straight title tonight with a season-opener against Dallas. The team is unfazed in this season's monumental expectations.

By

Sports

September 9, 2021 - 8:36 AM

Tom Brady risked his legacy by leaving New England. Bruce Arians risked turning over an explosive offense to one of the oldest starting quarterbacks the NFL has known. The result was a Super Bowl title. Photo by Dirk Shadd / Tampa Bay Times / TNS

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Lofty, maybe even gargantuan, expectations don’t faze Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The reigning Super Bowl champions open the 2021 NFL season against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night, confident they have everything it takes — at least on paper — to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since Brady led the 2003 and 2004 New England Patriots to consecutive crowns.

No one knows what it’s like to have a target on your back every week more than Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl winner who turned 44 during training camp — a few days after reminding teammates the first order of business is leaving last season behind.

