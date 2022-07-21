 | Thu, Jul 21, 2022
Braun’s brawn pays off at KU

Burlington native Christian Braun became a household name by helping lead KU to the NCAA title this spring. Now, he has set his sights on the NBA as a first-round pick for the Denver Nuggets.

July 21, 2022 - 1:51 PM

Eric Dixon, left, of Villanova gets his shot blocked by Christian Braun of Kansas during the 2nd half of their national semifinal game of the NCAA Tournament on April 2, 2022 at the Superdome in New Orleans. Photo by Rich Sugg / Kansas City Star / TNS

The 21st overall selection in this year’s NBA Draft in Christian Braun represents the state of Kansas through and through. A native of nearby Burlington, Braun played his college career at Kansas University. 

Just this past April, blue and red confetti fluttered down from the rafters inside the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans after the Kansas Jayhawks knocked off the North Carolina Tar Heels, 72-69, to secure the 2022 Men’s Basketball National Championship.. 

Braun played a big role in KU’s championship run, averaging 14.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game this past season. It was Braun’s best season so far in a Jayhawk uniform, after failing to reach double figures in either of his first two years on campus. 

