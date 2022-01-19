 | Wed, Jan 19, 2022
Braun’s late trey lifts Jayhawks

A late three from Christian Brayn lifted the Jayhawks over the Sooners on Tuesday night. Kansas now turns it's attention towards a matchup with Kansas State on Saturday.

K.J. Adams (24) and Christian Braun (2) of the Kansas Jayhawks celebrate as the Jayhawks defeat the Iowa State Cyclones 62-61 at Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images/TNS)

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jalen Wilson scored 16 points, Christian Braun hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 10.9 seconds left and No. 7 Kansas defeated Oklahoma 67-64 on Tuesday night.

Braun’s corner 3 gave the Jayhawks a 65-62 lead. They fouled Jordan Goldwire with 6.1 seconds remaining to prevent him from shooting a potential tying 3, and he made both free throws to make it 65-64.

Braun then drained two at the other end with four seconds to go. Oklahoma, out of timeouts, missed a desperation heave from beyond halfcourt that could have forced overtime.

