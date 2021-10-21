 | Thu, Oct 21, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Braves, Astros on the brink of World Series bids

Blowouts were the name of the game Wednesday in the MLB playoffs, with both Atlanta and Houston rolling to wins in their respective playoff series. Both teams are one win away from a World Series bid.

By

Sports

October 21, 2021 - 9:19 AM

The Los Angeles Dodgers bench watches from the dugout during the ninth inning in game four in the 2021 National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday. Photo by Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eddie Rosario homered twice in his second four-hit game of the series and six pitchers combined on a four-hitter, giving the Atlanta Braves a 9-2 victory Wednesday night over the Los Angeles Dodgers and a commanding 3-1 lead in the NL Championship Series.

Game 5 is Thursday at Dodger Stadium, with the Braves one win from their first pennant in 22 years and the defending World Series champions facing elimination. Last year, the Dodgers trailed 0-2 and 1-3 against the Braves in the NLCS before roaring back to win three straight games and claim the pennant at a neutral site in Arlington, Texas.

They’ll need to jump-start their offense to have a shot. Their first five hitters — Mookie Betts, Corey Seager, NL batting champion Trea Turner, Will Smith and Gavin Lux — were a combined 0 for 17.

Related
October 20, 2021
October 15, 2020
October 14, 2020
October 5, 2018
Most Popular