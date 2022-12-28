 | Thu, Dec 29, 2022
Braves sign new catcher to six-year deal

The Atlanta Braves traded earlier this month or catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics. On Tuesday, they extended Murphy's contract with a. six-year, $73 million deal.

December 28, 2022 - 12:17 PM

Oakland Athletics' Sean Murphy (12) is congratulated by his teammate Oakland Athletics' Elvis Andrus (17) after hitting a three-run home run against Chicago this season. Murphy, recently traded to the Atlanta Braves, has signed a contract extension with his new club. Photo by Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves signed newly acquired catcher Sean Murphy to a $73 million, six-year contract Tuesday, locking up another key player with a long-term deal.

The contract includes a $15 million club option for 2029 with no buyout that could raise the total value to $88 million.

Murphy will make $4 million in 2023, $9 million in 2024 and $15 million each season from 2025 through 2028. He agreed to donate 1% of his annual salary to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

