Breanna Stewart named AP’s Player of the Year

Breanna Stewart of New York wins AP Player of the Year award for the second straight season. It's the third time she's won the award since the AP first started voting on awards in 2016. She narrowly edged Las Vegas' A'ja Wilson, who captured AP Defensive Player of the Year honors. 

September 12, 2023 - 2:47 PM

On June 29, 2023, Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty walks on the court during a break in action against the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images/TNS)

Breanna Stewart wanted to get closer to home after spending her entire WNBA career in Seattle so she signed with New York as a free agent in a seismic move during the offseason.

The decision has paid major dividends for Stewart and the Liberty.

She finished the regular season second in the league in scoring, averaging a career-best 23 points a game. She helped New York secure the second best record in the league and Tuesday became the first player to repeat as The Associated Press Player of the Year.

