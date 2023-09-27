Breanna Stewart wins WNBA MVP award

NEW YORK (AP) — Breanna Stewart was honored to win one of the closest MVP races in WNBA history.

The New York Liberty star took the WNBA’s Most Valuable Player award for the second time in her career Tuesday, edging Alyssa Thomas and A’ja Wilson. There were only 13 points separating Stewart from second-place finisher Thomas of Connecticut and last year’s MVP, Wilson of Las Vegas.

“It’s been an unbelievable season for the WNBA, AT and A’ja had amazing seasons, it just shows we’re reaching new heights,” Stewart said. “That greatness shines in many different ways. That this race was so tight is kind of crazy, but I’m happy to be standing up here today.”