Breanna Stewart wins WNBA MVP award

Breanna Stewart won the WNBA’s Most Valuable Player award for the second time in her career Tuesday in a very close race. There were only 13 points separating Stewart from second-place finisher Alyssa Thomas of Connecticut and last year’s MVP, A’ja Wilson of Las Vegas. 

September 27, 2023 - 3:05 PM

The New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart (30) hits two free throws during overtime against the Washington Mystics during Game 2 of a first-round playoff series at the Barclays Center on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images/TNS)

NEW YORK (AP) — Breanna Stewart was honored to win one of the closest MVP races in WNBA history.

The New York Liberty star took the WNBA’s Most Valuable Player award for the second time in her career Tuesday, edging Alyssa Thomas and A’ja Wilson. There were only 13 points separating Stewart from second-place finisher Thomas of Connecticut and last year’s MVP, Wilson of Las Vegas.

“It’s been an unbelievable season for the WNBA, AT and A’ja had amazing seasons, it just shows we’re reaching new heights,” Stewart said. “That greatness shines in many different ways. That this race was so tight is kind of crazy, but I’m happy to be standing up here today.”

