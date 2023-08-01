 | Tue, Aug 01, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Brewers acquire slugger Mark Canha ahead of MLB trade deadline

The Milwaukee Brewers continued attempting to upgrade their lineup for their NL Central title quest on Monday as they acquired outfielder Mark Canha from the New York Mets for minor league pitcher Justin Jarvis. This move comes four days after Milwaukee added former Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Carlos Santana. 

By

Sports

August 1, 2023 - 2:37 PM

The New York Mets' Brett Baty (22) is congratulated by teammate Mark Canha (19) after scoring during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field on Friday, June 16, 2023, in New York. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images/TNS)

The Milwaukee Brewers made another attempt to upgrade their lineup for their NL Central title quest on Monday as they acquired outfielder Mark Canha, the latest veteran dealt by the disappointing New York Mets.

Milwaukee sent minor league pitcher Justin Jarvis to the Mets, who agreed to pay $3.26 million of Canha’s $3.5 million in remaining salary this year.

“He’s a guy that we’re excited to have,” Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold said. “He’s somebody that’s been a productive big league player now for a long time. He still is a versatile guy as well. Between what he’s done over the course of his career offensively and also with the ability to play the outfield, first base, DH, etc., he’s somebody that we think can help us here down the stretch.”

Related
January 31, 2023
December 28, 2022
June 20, 2022
October 8, 2018
Most Popular