Brewers acquire slugger Mark Canha ahead of MLB trade deadline

The Milwaukee Brewers made another attempt to upgrade their lineup for their NL Central title quest on Monday as they acquired outfielder Mark Canha, the latest veteran dealt by the disappointing New York Mets.

Milwaukee sent minor league pitcher Justin Jarvis to the Mets, who agreed to pay $3.26 million of Canha’s $3.5 million in remaining salary this year.

“He’s a guy that we’re excited to have,” Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold said. “He’s somebody that’s been a productive big league player now for a long time. He still is a versatile guy as well. Between what he’s done over the course of his career offensively and also with the ability to play the outfield, first base, DH, etc., he’s somebody that we think can help us here down the stretch.”