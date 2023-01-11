 | Wed, Jan 11, 2023
Bridges, Suns dominate Curry, Warriors in SF

The Warriors have lost three in a row after a season-best five-game winning streak, wrapping up an eight-game homestand that matched the longest in franchise history.

January 11, 2023 - 2:18 PM

The Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) shoots over the Phoenix Suns' Josh Okogie (2) during the second quarter at Chase Center on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in San Francisco. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images/TNS)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When Monty Williams learned Stephen Curry would be back on the floor and Splash Brother Klay Thompson also would be good to go, the Suns coach figured Phoenix would have to do everything right and make some of its own breaks to beat the defending NBA champions.

Somehow, the injury-plagued, short-handed Suns went out and absolutely dominated.

Mikal Bridges had 26 points, nine rebounds and five assists and Phoenix beat the Golden State Warriors for a third time this season, 125-113 on Tuesday night to snap a season-worst six-game skid.

