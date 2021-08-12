 | Thu, Aug 12, 2021
Briles unpunished, but not unscathed from NCAA investigation

A five-year investigation by the NCAA concluded that while former Baylor football coach Art Briles was negligent at best in failing to look into crimes committed by his football players, those actions were not technically infractions, and thus he will not be punished. Nevertheless, the ramifications likely will affect his future employment opportunities.

August 12, 2021 - 8:23 AM

Baylor University coach Art Briles talks with reporters at the Big 12 media day in 2013. Photo by Max Faulkner / Fort Worth Star-Telegram / TNS

Five years after he was dumped by Baylor, Art Briles was front and center in a withering NCAA infractions report Wednesday that ripped him for failing to look into horrific and potentially criminal allegations involving his football players. 

Yet the infractions panel didn’t find him guilty of any NCAA violations, and his attorney said he is clear to return to college coaching.

“My client Art Briles has been completely exonerated and cleared of all NCAA violations alleged against him,” the attorney, Scott Tompsett, told ESPN. “As the NCAA Committee on Infractions explained, the conduct at issue was pervasive and widespread throughout the Baylor campus, and it was condoned or ignored by the highest levels of Baylor’s leadership.”

