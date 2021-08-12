Briles unpunished, but not unscathed from NCAA investigation

Five years after he was dumped by Baylor, Art Briles was front and center in a withering NCAA infractions report Wednesday that ripped him for failing to look into horrific and potentially criminal allegations involving his football players.

Yet the infractions panel didn’t find him guilty of any NCAA violations, and his attorney said he is clear to return to college coaching.

“My client Art Briles has been completely exonerated and cleared of all NCAA violations alleged against him,” the attorney, Scott Tompsett, told ESPN. “As the NCAA Committee on Infractions explained, the conduct at issue was pervasive and widespread throughout the Baylor campus, and it was condoned or ignored by the highest levels of Baylor’s leadership.”