 | Thu, Jul 14, 2022
British Open players sound off on Norman, LIV

Greg Norman, commissioner of the infamous LIV Golf series, is a hot topic for players arriving for the upcoming British Open. The chasm between the LIV and the PGA grows deeper.

July 13, 2022 - 3:05 PM

From left to right: Managing Director of LIV Golf Majed Al Sorour and Greg Norman, LIV Golf commissioner acknowledge the crowd during the award presentation ceremony after the LIV Golf Invitational - Portland at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club on July 2, 2022, in North Plains, Oregon. Photo by (Steve Dykes/Getty Images/TNS)

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — LIV means never having to say you’re sorry.

And you’d better believe no one on either side of the LIV Golf controversy is ready to dole out apologies. The latest salvo: The Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews informed two-time Open Championship winner Greg Norman he’s not welcome this year.

Norman is chief executive of the LIV Golf International series, which is Saudi-funded and has lured several PGA Tour stars to the new league. He called the decision “petty,” telling Australian Golf Digest: “All I have done is promote and grow the game of golf globally, on and off the golf course, for more than four decades.”

