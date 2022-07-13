British Open players sound off on Norman, LIV

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — LIV means never having to say you’re sorry.

And you’d better believe no one on either side of the LIV Golf controversy is ready to dole out apologies. The latest salvo: The Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews informed two-time Open Championship winner Greg Norman he’s not welcome this year.

Norman is chief executive of the LIV Golf International series, which is Saudi-funded and has lured several PGA Tour stars to the new league. He called the decision “petty,” telling Australian Golf Digest: “All I have done is promote and grow the game of golf globally, on and off the golf course, for more than four decades.”