Broken thumb sidelines Pasquantino

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino will miss the rest of the regular season after breaking his right thumb while trying to make a play at first base in the eighth inning of their loss to Houston, the team announced Friday.

Pasquantino, who is fourth in the majors with 97 RBIs and has been a key piece in the Royals’ turnaround, returned to Kansas City after Thursday night’s 6-3 loss at Minute Maid Park. X-rays revealed the broken bone, and while he is expected to undergo additional testing, the team said Pasquantino would miss six to eight weeks.

The Royals entered Friday second in the AL Central, just 1½ games back of Cleveland, and firmly in a wild-card position. They were two games ahead of Minnesota for the second wild card and 5 1/2 ahead of Boston for the final spot.

There is a chance Pasquantino could return during the playoffs if the Royals make it and advance far enough.

Pasquantino was hurt on a bizarre play. Royals reliever Lucas Erceg tried to barehand a comebacker by the Astros’ Yainer Diaz in the eighth inning. The ball bounced off his hand, and when Erceg picked it and threw to first, the throw was up the line. Diaz was running hard and collided with Pasquantino’s hand, sending him whirling around in pain.

Pasquantino threw down his glove in frustration and immediately left the game.

Royals trainers examined Erceg before he also left the game. The right-hander, who has been stellar since he came to Kansas City in a deadline deal with the A’s, also was expected to undergo testing Friday to determine the extent of his injury.

“I didn’t say anything to him,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “He was in pain when he touched his fingers, so really, there wasn’t a need for a conversation because I knew he wasn’t going to be able to throw another pitch.”

The Royals were clinging to a 3-2 lead when the play occurred, and the Astros tied the game. They pulled ahead when John Schreiber walked Zach Dezenzo with the bases loaded, and Mauricio Dubón followed with an RBI single. MJ Melendez’s fielding error allowed an extra run to score and give Houston a 6-3 lead heading to the ninth.

“We made a mistake,” Quatraro said, “and they took advantage of it.”