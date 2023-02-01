 | Wed, Feb 01, 2023
Broncos hire Sean Payton

The Broncos, who went 5-12 in 2022 and extended their playoff drought to seven years, fired rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett on Dec. 26 after he went 4-11. Interim coach Jerry Rosburg went 1-1.

February 1, 2023 - 2:01 PM

Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Jan. 9, 2022 in Atlanta. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images/TNS)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Saints that will make Sean Payton their head coach, a person with knowledge of the accord said Tuesday.

The person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn’t announced the agreement, said the Broncos would send their first-round pick, No. 29 overall, in this year’s draft to the Saints along with a future second-rounder. Denver also will receive a third-round pick in the trade.

Payton remained under contract with New Orleans after stepping down from the Saints last year and working in broadcasting this season.

