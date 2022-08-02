Buck’s HOF call inspires ambitious museum campaign

Friday was another beautiful day at, and for, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. So much so that even by his gleaming standards NLBM president Bob Kendrick radiated a certain surplus glow still basking in Buck O’Neil’s long-awaited induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

In the wake of that triumph last week (albeit 16 years since Buck’s death months after he was excruciatingly omitted from election by a special committee on the Negro Leagues), the NLBM launched its “Thanks A Million, Buck” campaign at the epicenter of a celebration brought home to Kansas City from Cooperstown.

Much like Kendrick announced Buck’s new plaque would be transported here on Aug. 12 as part of the Salute to the Negro Leagues weekend with the Royals, who will display the plaque at Kauffman Stadium on Aug. 13 when they take on the Dodgers.