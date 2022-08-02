 | Tue, Aug 02, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Buck’s HOF call inspires ambitious museum campaign

Buck O'Neil's induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame has given Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president Bob Kendrick an ideal opportunity to expand the museum.

By

Sports

August 2, 2022 - 2:49 PM

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Mo., is dedicated to preserving the history of African-American baseball, when black players were prohibited from joining the major league teams. Photo by (Mark Taylor/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

Friday was another beautiful day at, and for, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. So much so that even by his gleaming standards NLBM president Bob Kendrick radiated a certain surplus glow still basking in Buck O’Neil’s long-awaited induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

In the wake of that triumph last week (albeit 16 years since Buck’s death months after he was excruciatingly omitted from election by a special committee on the Negro Leagues), the NLBM launched its “Thanks A Million, Buck” campaign at the epicenter of a celebration brought home to Kansas City from Cooperstown.

Much like Kendrick announced Buck’s new plaque would be transported here on Aug. 12 as part of the Salute to the Negro Leagues weekend with the Royals, who will display the plaque at Kauffman Stadium on Aug. 13 when they take on the Dodgers.

Related
July 26, 2022
February 25, 2022
December 7, 2021
May 1, 2020
Most Popular