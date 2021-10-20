 | Thu, Oct 21, 2021
Bucks open title defense with victory; Golden State rallies to stun Lakers

Giannis Antetokounmpo opened the 2021-22 season much like he ended last year's playoff run — on a tear. The Milwaukee Bucks star led the defending champs with 32 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists in a 127-104 win over Brooklyn.

October 20, 2021 - 9:54 AM

The Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives against the Brooklyn Nets' Blake Griffin during the first half of the season opener Tuesday. Photo by Stacy Revere / Getty Images / TNS

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks didn’t let the celebration of the franchise’s first NBA championship in half a century distract them as they opened their title defense.

In his first game since scoring 50 points in a title-clinching Game 6 NBA Finals victory over the Phoenix Suns, Antetokounmpo had 32 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists to lead the Bucks to a 127-104 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.

“We’re part of history,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’m excited. But now it’s over with. We’ve got to focus on building good habits, keep moving forward and keep playing good basketball and hopefully we can repeat this again this year, next year and all the years that we’re going to be here down the road.”

