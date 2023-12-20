 | Wed, Dec 20, 2023
Budde, anchor of first Chiefs Super Bowl victory, dies at age 83

Ed Budde, a 14-year member of the Kansas City Chiefs, died Tuesday at age 83. Budde was a member of the Chiefs' Super Bowl IV-winning club in 1970.

December 20, 2023 - 3:01 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ed Budde, who spent 14 years playing along the offensive line of the Kansas City Chiefs and helped the franchise win its first Super Bowl with a victory over Minnesota in 1970, died Tuesday. He was 83.

The family announced his death through a statement issued by the Chiefs. No cause of death was provided.

Budde was born on Nov. 2, 1940, in Highland Park, Michigan. He was a standout at Denby High School in Detroit before heading to Michigan State, where he was an All-American in 1962 under Hall of Fame coach Duffy Daugherty.

