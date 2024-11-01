Buffalo ground game too much for Iola

LA CYGNE — Prairie View High’s Buffalos stuck to the ground Friday, and in so doing, put an emphatic end to Iola High’s football season.

Prairie View racked up nearly 500 yards of total offense without attempting a single pass in a 49-14 Class 3A playoff opener. Iola finishes the year with a 4-5 record. Prairie View (7-2) advances to take on Columbus, a 21-0 winner over Parsons.

Prairie View’s Parker Schwarz got things started with 52- and 69-yard scoring runs in the first half, on his way to 211 rushing yards, all but 18 of which came in the first two quarters..

Iola got on the board with a 53-yard bomb from Kale Pratt to Austin Crooks, pulling Iola to within 13-7 in the second quarter. Tre Wison then directed an Iola drive in the waning moments of the half, scoring on a 1-yard keeper with three seconds left on the clock, and Iola trailing 27-14.

The Mustangs could draw no closer, as Prairie View continued to churn out the rushing yards.

Iola missed on one scoring chance when Wilson was gang-tackled for a loss on fourth and short deep in Buffalo territory. Two other promising Mustang drives in the fourth quarter ended with interceptions.

Mustang senior Cortland Carson rushed for a team-high 50 yards and added two receptions for 39 yards. Wilson had 25 yards on the ground and completed 4 of 8 passes for 55 yards.

Friday marked the second consecutive week the Pioneer League rivals faced each other. Prairie View prevailed, 49-30, over Iola to wrap up the regular season Oct. 25.

ELSEWHERE, Humboldt opened its Class 2A postseason Friday with a 57-8 romp over visiting Atchison County. The unbeaten Cubs (9-0) will host Riverton next Friday. The Rams prevailed, 40-36, over Eureka.