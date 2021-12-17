 | Fri, Dec 17, 2021
Buffalos pull away late to defeat IHS girls

Iola's girls' basketball team stayed close for much of the night against Prairie View. A late fourth-quarter run by the Buffalos put the Mustangs away in their final game before the break.

December 17, 2021 - 3:21 PM

Iola's Chloe Sell prepares to shoot a free-throw Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register

LA CYGNE — Iola High School’s girls basketball team was locked in a tight battle with Prairie View for much of Thursday night but fell away late against the Buffalos 39-27.

Iola was without two of its starters, Jenna Curry and Josie Plumlee. 

The Mustangs started slowly and turned the ball over early, giving Prairie View extra possessions. The Buffalos started the game on a 5-0 run and were able to move the ball well against a Mustang defense that has been solid so far this season. Iola got on the board with 5:45 to go in the first quarter, when Maci Miller scored on a layup. 

