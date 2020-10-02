Burlington edges Iola in C team thriller

While Iola High’s varsity team remains sidelined because of a COVID-19 quarantine, the Mustang C team was back in action Thursday with a home game against Burlington.
The two teams provided one of the most entertaining games you’ll see, at any level, with Burlington escaping with a 34-32 victory.
Iola was denied a shot at overtime after Iola quarterback Landon Weide — who deftly guided the Mustangs down the field twice for scores to end each half — tossed a 2-yard scoring pass to Kyler Mittelmeier with 25 seconds left in the game.
