Burlington edges Iola in C team thriller

The action could not get any better - no matter the level - in Thursday's action in Burlington. The Wildcats prevailed 34-32.

By

Sports

October 2, 2020 - 4:09 PM

Iola High’s Korbin Cloud rumbles downfield Thursday in a C team contest against Burlington. Photo by Richard Luken/Iola Register

While Iola High’s varsity team remains sidelined because of a COVID-19 quarantine, the Mustang C team was back in action Thursday with a home game against Burlington.

The two teams provided one of the most entertaining games you’ll see, at any level, with Burlington escaping with a 34-32 victory.

Iola was denied a shot at overtime after Iola quarterback Landon Weide — who deftly guided the Mustangs down the field twice for scores to end each half — tossed a 2-yard scoring pass to Kyler Mittelmeier with 25 seconds left in the game.

