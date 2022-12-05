Burrow, Bengals outduel Mahomes, Chiefs

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow got a huge assist from his defense in another riveting duel with Patrick Mahomes.

With the Chiefs leading Burrow’s Bengals 24-20 early in in the fourth quarter on Sunday, Mahomes hooked up with Travis Kelce, who rumbled for a big gain. But while Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt and other defenders were wrestling Kelce to the ground, Pratt forced the ball free and recovered the ensuing fumble.

Burrow took it from there, completing 6 of 7 passes during a 53-yard drive that he finished with a go-ahead 8-yard touchdown to backup running back Chris Evans. The Bengals’ defense held Kansas City scoreless from there and Burrow closed out a 27-24 victory over the Chiefs.