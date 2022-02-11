Burrow’s scrambling helps Bengals reach Super Bowl

Nearly every time the Kansas City Chiefs got pressure on Joe Burrow in the AFC championship game, he managed to pull off a surprising escape.

That ability to get out of trouble with his legs is one of Burrow’s best traits and a big reason why he has the Cincinnati Bengals playing in the Super Bowl.

“That adds a whole other dimension to our offense,” offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said. “His ability to extend plays, go off-script, do anything that involves moving the pocket and moving the landmarks for the receivers and let those guys go create has generated a number of explosive plays and first downs over the course of the year. He’s got a great natural feel for moving in the pocket. It’s a huge part of playing quarterback in the NFL these days. Guys have to be able to do that. He does it as good as anybody else.”