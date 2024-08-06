Butker becomes highest paid kicker

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have extended the contract of longtime kicker Harrison Butker, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Kansas City Star.

Butker’s new deal is four years for $25.6 million with $17.75 million guaranteed. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the contract details.

The 29-year-old Butker, who has spent each of his seven seasons with the Chiefs, was set to be a free agent after the season. His new pact, on a yearly basis, makes him the highest-paid kicker in the NFL at $6.4 million annually.

Butker posted about the news on his X social media account Monday afternoon, saying, “There’s no place I’d rather be than with the Chiefs … ”

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach told The Star last week that Butker was one of four pending free agents — including center Creed Humphrey, guard Trey Smith and linebacker Nick Bolton — who deserved a top-of-market-type contract.

“Come playoff time there’s no one I’d want kicking for me more than Harrison Butker,” Veach said then.

Butker has earned a reputation for coming through in the clutch. He has the most field goals in Super Bowl history (nine) and the longest successful attempt at 57 yards — one that he booted against the San Francisco 49ers in last season’s overtime victory.

He also gained some national attention in recent months following his commencement address in mid-May at Benedictine, a Catholic liberal arts college in Atchison, Kan. During his talk, Butker spoke directly to women graduates while breaking down at one point while talking about his wife, Isabelle.

“Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world,” Butker said to the women at the ceremony. “But I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.

“I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say that her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother. I’m on this stage today and able to be the man I am because I have a wife who leans into her vocation.

“I’m beyond blessed with the many talents God has given me, but it cannot be overstated that all of my success is made possible because the girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith, become my wife and embrace one of the most important titles of all: homemaker.”

The speech drew both praise and criticism while focusing additional limelight on the Chiefs.

Butker was 33 for 35 on field goals in the regular season last year and a perfect 38 of 38 on extra points. He also was among the NFL leaders in touchback percentage.

Veach told The Star last week that the Chiefs had also opened extension talks with Humphrey and “touched base” with Smith and Bolton.

“It’s a goal to talk to all three, and we’d love nothing more than to get all three done. There’ll be an effort from us to get all three done,” Veach said. “But from a player’s perspective, it has to make sense to them.