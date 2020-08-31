Menu Search Log in

Byron meets the moment at Daytona

William Byron won Saturday in Daytona for his first ever win in NASCAR's signature Cup series in the regular season finale. Seven-time Cup series champ Jimmy Johnson, however, failed to advance to the playoffs.

By

Sports

August 31, 2020 - 9:41 AM

William Byron celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo by Chris Graythen / Getty Images / TNS

Chad Knaus described the feeling of his team winning its first NASCAR race of the season as “more relief than maybe the elation of victory.”

“I really wanted to get to Victory Lane with this 24 car again,” said Knaus, the crew chief for the No. 24 Chevrolet driven by William Byron. “To be able to do it with the legacy that Jeff Gordon and Ray Evernham started with this car at Hendrick Motorsports to get it back to Victory Lane, follow suit with what Chase (Elliott) was able to do with the 24 car, to put William’s name up there, it’s a lot of pressure.”

“I feel really happy about it and definitely a lot of relief,” Knaus said.

Related
July 10, 2020
May 29, 2020
August 6, 2019
July 30, 2019
Trending