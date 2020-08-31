Byron meets the moment at Daytona

Chad Knaus described the feeling of his team winning its first NASCAR race of the season as “more relief than maybe the elation of victory.”

“I really wanted to get to Victory Lane with this 24 car again,” said Knaus, the crew chief for the No. 24 Chevrolet driven by William Byron. “To be able to do it with the legacy that Jeff Gordon and Ray Evernham started with this car at Hendrick Motorsports to get it back to Victory Lane, follow suit with what Chase (Elliott) was able to do with the 24 car, to put William’s name up there, it’s a lot of pressure.”

“I feel really happy about it and definitely a lot of relief,” Knaus said.