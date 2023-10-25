Caitlin Clark’s production makes her women’s basketball ambassador

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Her likeness was sculptured out of butter at the state fair and a tribute to her was a highlight for an Iowa marching band football halftime show.

She was the main draw when she played golf in the pro-am event ahead of the PGA Tour’s nearby John Deere Classic and she greeted thousands of fans at both an IndyCar race and a minor-league baseball game, where a line began forming 10 hours ahead of time and wrapped around the stadium.

She helped teammates build a Habitat For Humanity house, led a fund-raiser for a local food pantry and hosted a basketball camp for 600 kids that sold out in four hours.