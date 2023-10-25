 | Fri, Oct 27, 2023
Caitlin Clark’s production makes her women’s basketball ambassador

Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark is embracing her role as an ambassador for the game after she led the Hawkeyes to the NCAA championship game last season.

October 25, 2023 - 3:44 PM

Caitlin Clark (22) of the Iowa Hawkeyes reacts after a 77-73 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal game at American Airlines Center on March 31, 2023, in Dallas, Texas. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images/TNS)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Her likeness was sculptured out of butter at the state fair and a tribute to her was a highlight for an Iowa marching band football halftime show.

She was the main draw when she played golf in the pro-am event ahead of the PGA Tour’s nearby John Deere Classic and she greeted thousands of fans at both an IndyCar race and a minor-league baseball game, where a line began forming 10 hours ahead of time and wrapped around the stadium.

She helped teammates build a Habitat For Humanity house, led a fund-raiser for a local food pantry and hosted a basketball camp for 600 kids that sold out in four hours.

