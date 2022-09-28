 | Wed, Sep 28, 2022
California eyeing girls flag football in schools

The number of girls playing flag football in U.S. high schools doubled to 11,000 in the decade leading up to 2018-19, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations.

September 28, 2022 - 2:27 PM

St. Hubert’s quarterback # 5 Mariah Riddick looks for running room during the St. Hubert’s vs Hill-Freedman World Academy girls flag football game at Benjamin Johnson Stadium. Photo by TNS

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Elsa Morin gripped the football and launched a perfect spiral. Then the 17-year-old dodged in and out of cones and yanked the flag hanging from another girl’s belt for a key defensive play.

“Something about football just gets me really excited,” said the senior at Southern California’s Redondo Union High School. “I’ve always just wanted to play.”

Morin was among about three dozen girls who recently tried out for the school’s flag football team. The scene at Redondo’s field is playing out with increasing frequency in California and around the country as girls flag football soars in popularity.

