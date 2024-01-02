 | Tue, Jan 02, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Calls loom large as NFL playoffs approach

A decision to go for a 2-point conversion, leading to a hotly contested penalty, may reshape the NFC playoff picture as Detroit falls to Dallas, 20-19. It was one of several moments over the weekend that has fans and players alike wondering what comes next.

By

Sports

January 2, 2024 - 1:13 PM

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell reacts after a penalty negated a potential game-winning Lions two-point conversion in the final seconds of the fourth quarter of the Dallas Cowboys' 20-19 victory at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News/TNS

The NFL is approaching the 5-year anniversary of a non-call on a blatant pass interference in the NFC championship game that helped the Rams advance to the Super Bowl over the Saints.

It’s a black eye the league would like to forget, a difficult task in a season that’s been shaped to a significant degree by the men in stripes, particularly the debacle in Dallas Saturday night that kicked off Week 17 and has ramifications that could ripple through the road to Super Bowl 58.

Crucial choices by coaches also proved pivotal over the weekend.

Related
March 31, 2021
December 16, 2020
June 23, 2020
December 31, 2018
Most Popular