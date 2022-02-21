 | Mon, Feb 21, 2022
Caney Valley sweeps Cubs

Humboldt was swept by Caney Valey on Saturday. The girls lost 73-39. The boys lost 54-30. Both Caney Valley teams shot the ball exceptionally well from deep.

February 21, 2022 - 9:18 AM

Humboldt's Kirstyn Murrow looks to make a pass vs Caney Valley Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High School’s basketball teams struggled to find a rhythm Saturday against Caney Valley. Humboldt lost the boys game 54-30. The girls were defeated 73-39.

Caney Valley opened the girls game on a 6-0 run, backed by strong three-point shooting and lockdown defense.

Humboldt’s first points came off a Karley Wools jumper, followed by a free throw by Wools after a foul on the shot. Humboldt got the lead down to five early but turnovers led to points for the Bullpups and Caney’s ability to shoot threes let them expand the lead again. 

