Caney Valley sweeps Cubs

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High School’s basketball teams struggled to find a rhythm Saturday against Caney Valley. Humboldt lost the boys game 54-30. The girls were defeated 73-39.

Caney Valley opened the girls game on a 6-0 run, backed by strong three-point shooting and lockdown defense.

Humboldt’s first points came off a Karley Wools jumper, followed by a free throw by Wools after a foul on the shot. Humboldt got the lead down to five early but turnovers led to points for the Bullpups and Caney’s ability to shoot threes let them expand the lead again.