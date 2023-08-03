Cape Cod Baseball League celebrates 100 years as pathway from college to majors

BOURNE, Mass. (AP) — Pete Alonso didn’t hit a home run the summer he played in the Cape Cod Baseball League. He made a different kind of connection.

On a day off during his time with the Bourne Braves during the summer of 2015, Alonso headed out to Provincetown, at the tip of the New England summer paradise. That’s where he met his wife.

“For me it was a disappointing summer because I expected to play well,” said Alonso, who returned to Florida and played himself into a second-round selection in the next year’s draft. “But I thought it was awesome because I met my wife during that summer, and it was phenomenal.