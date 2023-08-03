 | Thu, Aug 03, 2023
Cape Cod Baseball League celebrates 100 years as pathway from college to majors

For 100 years, the Cape Cod League has given top college players the opportunity to hone their skills and show off for scouts while facing other top talent from around the country. Using wooden bats and riding buses like they would in the minor leagues, they get a sense of what pro ball might be like. 

Sports

August 3, 2023 - 3:35 PM

The Cape Cod Bay. (Susan Vineyard/Dreamstime/TNS)

BOURNE, Mass. (AP) — Pete Alonso didn’t hit a home run the summer he played in the Cape Cod Baseball League. He made a different kind of connection.

On a day off during his time with the Bourne Braves during the summer of 2015, Alonso headed out to Provincetown, at the tip of the New England summer paradise. That’s where he met his wife.

“For me it was a disappointing summer because I expected to play well,” said Alonso, who returned to Florida and played himself into a second-round selection in the next year’s draft. “But I thought it was awesome because I met my wife during that summer, and it was phenomenal.

