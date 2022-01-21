Carlson on verge of 500 wins

YATES CENTER — Former Iola High School girls basketball coach Becky Carlson is on the verge of history.
Carlson, now coaching at Marmaton Valley, is chasing her 500th win, after picking up her 499th on Thursday against Crest.
Carlson will face her former team, Iola, today at 6:30 p.m.
Carlson’s 15-year tenure at Iola included winning the Class 4A state title in 2005-06, the only state championship in Iola girls history.
Both Iola and Marmaton Valley won their Thursday night games at Yates Center’s midseason tournament, to advance to tonight’s fifth-place game.
“I don’t care about the number. I just want to win. The kids just want to get a win,” Carlson said.
Carlson, a Moran native, left Iola to coach her alma mater Marmaton Valley in 2020.
Marmaton Valley players have a surprise lined up for Carlson, with a bigger celebration planned for the Wildcats’ first home game after Carlson reaches 500.
Due to the publishing deadline, the game recap will be in Monday’s paper but will be online by Saturday morning.
