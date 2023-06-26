 | Mon, Jun 26, 2023
CASA golf tourney assists local children

District Court Judge David Rogers hosted the 17th annual CASA Father's Day Charitable Golf Tournament at Allen County Country Club over the weekend.

The Flight A first place team of Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline. Pictured are Kortney McGraw, Johnnie Riley, Bob and Kaden Macha. Photo by Courtesy photo

The 17th annual CASA Father’s Day Charitable Golf Tournament was hosted by District Court Judge David Rogers at the Allen County Country Club on Saturday. 

Nineteen teams consisting of 77 golfers participated. The action included three flights ranging from very skilled, skilled and slightly less skilled golfers as well as individual contests. 

In the A Flight of very skilled golfers, Southern Star Central No. 2 came in first place and consisted of team members Kortney McGraw, Johnnie Riley and Bob and Kaden Macha. 

