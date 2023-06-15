CASA hosts Father’s Day Charity Golf Tournament

CASA of the 31st Judicial District hosts their Father’s Day Charity Golf Tournament tomorrow. The event is a fundraiser for the Court Appointed Special Advocates program that serves abused and neglected children through the court system in Allen, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson counties.

Twenty teams will tee off at the Allen County Country Club at 9 a.m. in a four-person flighted scramble for the program’s benefit. CASA receives 62% of its finances via fundraising endeavors. The tournament is hosted by District Court Judges David Rogers and Dan Creitz.

This Saturday’s event will be the 17th annual tournament. Area residents and businesses have embraced the event, and it continues to grow—to the point where it now is bursting at the seams.