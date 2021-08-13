Cashless stadiums, social distancing: Some changes may be here to stay

TAMPA, Fla. — A year before the pandemic, Tropicana Field became North America’s first cashless sports venue. The Rays, as usual, were ahead of the curve.

Stadiums and arenas across the country followed as the coronavirus spread. Credit cards replaced cash to reduce contact between spectators and vendors. Ticket stubs fizzled out, too, in place of digital tickets that can be scanned quickly.

Both trends likely will continue as fans are set to return to full stadiums this football season.