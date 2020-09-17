Menu Search Log in

‘Cats go 1-2

Yates Center High defeated Southeast, while falling to Uniontown and St. Paul on the volleyball court Wednesday. The Wildcats will travel to Humboldt for a tournament Saturday.

September 17, 2020 - 9:40 AM

CHEROKEE — Yates Center High went 1-2 on the volleyball court, defeating host Southeast of Cherokee in three sets, while falling in straight sets to both Uniontown and St. Paul.

The Wildcats fell to Uniontown 25-20, 25-10.

Against the host Lancers, Yates Center prevailed, 25-22, 18-25, 25-20.

