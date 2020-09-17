‘Cats go 1-2

CHEROKEE — Yates Center High went 1-2 on the volleyball court, defeating host Southeast of Cherokee in three sets, while falling in straight sets to both Uniontown and St. Paul.
The Wildcats fell to Uniontown 25-20, 25-10.
Against the host Lancers, Yates Center prevailed, 25-22, 18-25, 25-20.
