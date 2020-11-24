Menu Search Log in

Celebrating KC’s psychic sidekicks

Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes have bonded on and off the football field. Their teamwork helped lead the Chiefs to a dramatic win Sunday.

November 24, 2020 - 9:50 AM

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce makes a reception in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers Nov. 8. Photo by Rich Sugg / The Kansas City Star / TNS

An hour or so after the last time the Chiefs played the Raiders, tight end Travis Kelce presented this cryptic-but-tortured post on Twitter: “I HAVE TO BE BETTER!! For my teammates and coaches … . this loss is on me … and the only way to fix it is to go to work ASAP!!”

For the record, Kelce had eight catches for 108 yards in that 40-32 loss. But when he at last spoke with the media a few weeks later, he allowed as how he had been guilty of “running routes that weren’t called, and I screwed the team doing it. Stuff that you won’t see on the film, you won’t see on the stats.”

So maybe it was fitting that he scored the game-winning touchdown Sunday night in the Chiefs’ 35-31 rematch victory in Las Vegas on a play that you will see plenty on the film and in the stats … but also that reflected what can’t be seen: the virtually telepathic dynamics between Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

