Celebrating KC’s psychic sidekicks

An hour or so after the last time the Chiefs played the Raiders, tight end Travis Kelce presented this cryptic-but-tortured post on Twitter: “I HAVE TO BE BETTER!! For my teammates and coaches … . this loss is on me … and the only way to fix it is to go to work ASAP!!”

For the record, Kelce had eight catches for 108 yards in that 40-32 loss. But when he at last spoke with the media a few weeks later, he allowed as how he had been guilty of “running routes that weren’t called, and I screwed the team doing it. Stuff that you won’t see on the film, you won’t see on the stats.”

So maybe it was fitting that he scored the game-winning touchdown Sunday night in the Chiefs’ 35-31 rematch victory in Las Vegas on a play that you will see plenty on the film and in the stats … but also that reflected what can’t be seen: the virtually telepathic dynamics between Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.