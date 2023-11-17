 | Fri, Nov 17, 2023
Celebration focuses on baseball icon, community

A large crowd celebrated a new billboard honoring baseball legend Walter Johnson. The festivities also recognized the efforts by community members such as the late Dick Davis of Humboldt and others who have worked to preserve the community's baseball history.

November 17, 2023 - 3:18 PM

Walter Wulf Jr. speaks Thursday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in front of a new billboard honoring baseball legend Walter Johnson. Much of Wulf's speech focused on the late Dick Davis, a local baseball historian, who worked for years to celebrate Humboldt's ties to the Hall of Famer. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who disagrees with the notion that Humboldt’s own Walter Johnson was one of the greatest pitchers in baseball history.

But a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday dedicating a new billboard that notes Johnson’s Allen County roots, was as much a celebration of the partners who brought the billboard project to life.

Allie Utley, center, holds aloft a ceremonial set of shears after cutting the ribbon Thursday in front of a new billboard celebrating Humboldt baseball legend Walter Johnson. Taking part are from left, Jim Frederick and Walter Wulf Jr. of Monarch Cement, Allen Community College baseball player Parker Martin, Allie, Amy and Curtis Utley, Tamisha Sewell of Thrive Allen County and Kansas Department of Tourism Director Bridgette Jobe.Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

A crowd of more than 50 gathered in front of the billboard just south of Humboldt on U.S. 169. Organizing the event was former Iolan Allie Utley, whose love of baseball came from her grandfather, the late Dick Davis.

