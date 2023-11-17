Celebration focuses on baseball icon, community

You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who disagrees with the notion that Humboldt’s own Walter Johnson was one of the greatest pitchers in baseball history.
But a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday dedicating a new billboard that notes Johnson’s Allen County roots, was as much a celebration of the partners who brought the billboard project to life.
A crowd of more than 50 gathered in front of the billboard just south of Humboldt on U.S. 169. Organizing the event was former Iolan Allie Utley, whose love of baseball came from her grandfather, the late Dick Davis.
Already a subscriber?