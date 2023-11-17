Celebration focuses on baseball icon, community

You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who disagrees with the notion that Humboldt’s own Walter Johnson was one of the greatest pitchers in baseball history.

But a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday dedicating a new billboard that notes Johnson’s Allen County roots, was as much a celebration of the partners who brought the billboard project to life.

Allie Utley, center, holds aloft a ceremonial set of shears after cutting the ribbon Thursday in front of a new billboard celebrating Humboldt baseball legend Walter Johnson. Taking part are from left, Jim Frederick and Walter Wulf Jr. of Monarch Cement, Allen Community College baseball player Parker Martin, Allie, Amy and Curtis Utley, Tamisha Sewell of Thrive Allen County and Kansas Department of Tourism Director Bridgette Jobe. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

A crowd of more than 50 gathered in front of the billboard just south of Humboldt on U.S. 169. Organizing the event was former Iolan Allie Utley, whose love of baseball came from her grandfather, the late Dick Davis.