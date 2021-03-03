Menu Search Log in

Celtics hold off Leonard-less Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers dropped their fifth game in eight days, and were without the services of Kawhi Leonard Tuesday in a 117-112 loss to Boston. Leonard was a late scratch because of back spasms, the team said.

By

Sports

March 3, 2021 - 9:47 AM

BOSTON (AP) — Kemba Walker had 25 points and six assists, and the Boston Celtics took advantage of a late scratch of All-Star Kawhi Leonard and held off the Los Angeles Clippers 117-112 on Tuesday night.

Jaylen Brown finished with 18 points. Jayson Tatum and Payton Pritchard each added 14 as the Celtics posted three straight victories for the first time since January.

The Clippers, who have lost five of eight, played without Leonard after he was ruled out shortly before the game due to back spasms.

