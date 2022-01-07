CFP committee won’t budge on 12-team format

College football needs a peacemaker.

The administrators responsible for managing the College Football Playoff appear to be at an impasse when it comes to expansion. Nobody is against growing the current field of four, but they now seem to be entrenched in opposing positions regarding how and when.

The CFP’s management committee, comprised of 10 conference commissioners and Notre Dame’s athletic director, have 10 hours blocked off for meetings Saturday and Sunday in Indianapolis to discuss a new format for deciding a champion.