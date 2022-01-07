 | Sat, Jan 08, 2022
Menu Search Log in

CFP committee won’t budge on 12-team format

College Fotoball's playoff committee wants to move to 12 teams, but the fight over how those 12 should be made up is holding up the process. The move wouldn't come until at least 2024

By

Sports

January 7, 2022 - 4:01 PM

The College Football Playoff logo is seen before the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Florida. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

College football needs a peacemaker.

The administrators responsible for managing the College Football Playoff appear to be at an impasse when it comes to expansion. Nobody is against growing the current field of four, but they now seem to be entrenched in opposing positions regarding how and when.

The CFP’s management committee, comprised of 10 conference commissioners and Notre Dame’s athletic director, have 10 hours blocked off for meetings Saturday and Sunday in Indianapolis to discuss a new format for deciding a champion.

Related
December 2, 2021
November 2, 2021
November 25, 2020
December 10, 2019
Most Popular