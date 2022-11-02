 | Wed, Nov 02, 2022
CFP First Four revealed

The final rankings that set the CFP field of four are set for Dec. 4. The 13-person panel is led by a first-time chairman Boo Corrigan, the athletic director of North Carolina State.

November 2, 2022 - 3:02 PM

Hendon Hooker of the Tennessee Volunteers, celebrates after a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on Oct. 8, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images/TNS)

Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson were the top four teams in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season released Tuesday night, four days before the Volunteers and Bulldogs square off on the field.

Michigan was fifth, followed by Alabama and unbeaten TCU.

Tennessee is No. 1 in the CFP rankings for the first time, starting ahead of a group of teams that have become regulars at the top of the selection committee’s top 25. The Volunteers have already beaten the Crimson Tide and LSU, which was ranked 10th.

