Champs gear-up for camp

The Kansas City Chiefs' Monday consisted of COVID-19 testing as the Super Bowl champs get ready for the start of training camp.

July 21, 2020 - 10:08 AM

Kansas City Chiefs Defensive Tackle Chris Jones training for the upcoming season during the coronavirus pandemic at Pete Bommarito's Training Performance Systems in Aventura Florida on Friday, July 17, 2020. Photo by Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun Sentinel/TNS) / Iola Register

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — This was supposed to be the day that a bunch of wide-eyed rookies reported for their first training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs, lugging televisions and fans and other comfort items into the dormitories at Missouri Western State University.

Instead, they were tested for COVID-19 and then sent home.

The Chiefs began the intake process for first-year players Monday after the NFL gave them the go-ahead along with the Houston Texans, their opponent in the season opener Sept. 10.

