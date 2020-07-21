Champs gear-up for camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — This was supposed to be the day that a bunch of wide-eyed rookies reported for their first training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs, lugging televisions and fans and other comfort items into the dormitories at Missouri Western State University.

Instead, they were tested for COVID-19 and then sent home.

The Chiefs began the intake process for first-year players Monday after the NFL gave them the go-ahead along with the Houston Texans, their opponent in the season opener Sept. 10.