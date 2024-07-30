Chanute driver overcomes shop fire to win Humboldt feature

HUMBOLDT — A combination of Kids Night activities, a visit from the Heartland Modified Touring Series and the regular slate of Humboldt Speedway’s weekly classes were more than enough to keep the crowd on its feet Friday.

Matt Kay of Chanute ended what had been a tough week for the Extrusion Inc Midwest Modifieds racer.

After he and fellow racer Jacob Ellison lost pretty much everything but their cars in a massive shop fire in Chanute earlier in the week, Kay nabbed a heat win and then the feature win. He was followed by Jimmy Davis, Trevor Holman, Clint Drake and Brady Folk. Kay, points leader Trevor Holman and Clint Drake won heat races.

Points leader Dallas Joyce saw his evening end in much the same manner he has done multiple times this season in the Savings Bank Factory Stocks feature — in Victory Lane.

After winning his heat race, Joyce worked his way to the front of the feature, slipping past heat race winner Grant Reeves and his fellow front row starter Dylan Allen. By the time the checkered flag dropped, Joyce was followed by Allen in second, Reeves in third, Ethan Vance in fourth and Derek Wilson in fifth.

Jacob Hodges of Lebo secured his first win of the year at Humboldt in the Ray’s Metal Depot USRA B-Mods feature. He fended off points leader Tyler Kidwell to secure the win. Reece Solander, Taylor Hodges and Andrew Hodges rounded out the top five. Andrew Hodges and Michael Taylor III were the heat victors.

Dillon Box grabbed his second win at Humboldt in the Wilson Automotive Tuners Mini Stock feature. Second was Larry Trester. Travis Bockover was third, Deann Aiello fourth and Mike Brown fifth. Box also was fastest in the heat race.

Paden Phillips went wire-to-wire to win the Heartland Modified Tour special, but he had several challenges along the way in the 33-car field. Next up was Tyler Wolf, third was Tanner Mullens, Gary Christian was fourth and Gunner Martin fifth.

Henry Chambers won the B feature. Heat winners were Tyler Wolff, Phillips, Mullens and Gary Christian.

SPRINKLED in the action were special kids’ night events, in which youngsters were able to meet their favorite drivers, grab autographs and get candy.

The Wilson Automotive Freedom 50 mini stock mechanics race is among the special events slated for this week at the speedway, the penultimate racing week of 2024.