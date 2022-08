The Humboldt Speedway holds more memories than can ever be told.

The track operates in the summer months every Friday night and offers stock car racing fans of all kinds a unique experience.

The Humboldt Speedway sits on 29 acres east of Humboldt and was purchased by the Whitworth family in 1990. The Whitworths sold the speedway this year to JR and Kati Sartain of F.O.E. Enterprises.